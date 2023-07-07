Second gun arrest made in two weeks near Woodstock Square

A Woodstock man is accused of possessing a loaded pistol Thursday night near the historic Woodstock Square, Woodstock police said Friday.

It is the second gun-related arrest near the Square in two weeks.

Cliffino Washington, 22, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle/loaded without a valid Firearm Conceal and Cary License, a Class 4 felony, according to police and the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Police conducting “proactive, police presence patrol” at 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of North Benton Street heard a verbal altercation between two men. As the officer approached the altercation appeared to be escalating to a potential physical altercation.

As one of the men began to run, Washington went to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun, police said. The officer announced his presence and ordered Washington to drop the firearm and Washington complied, police said.

According to the criminal complaint on file in the courthouse, the gun was a black Glock 19 pistol containing a loaded 14-round magazine.

Washington was then taken into custody and transported to the Woodstock Police Department. After consulting with the McHenry County States Attorney’s Office, police charged Washington and transported him to McHenry County Jail.

Washington’s arrest comes a week after of a Harvard man was charged with firing a pistol in the direction of other people in the same area in the Square.

Erick Gomez-Rubi, 23, of Richmond is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of another person or occupied vehicle, a Class 1 felony, along with other charges. according to the criminal complaint filed in the courthouse.

“The Woodstock Police Department continues to strive for a safe environment for all Woodstock residents,” police wrote in the news release Friday. “Not only will the City of Woodstock reaffirm the partnership with the affected business owners in this area, but the Woodstock community can also expect a continued, and increased, amount of police presence in this area to achieve an assured level of safety.”

Washington bonded out of jail Friday after posting $1,000, 10% of a $10,000 bond. As part of his release he is ordered to surrender all firearms to Woodstock Police Department.

He is due back in court Aug. 4. As of late Friday an attorney was not listed for Washington.