McHenry set to answer questions posed about proposed gravel mine

About 45 residents used an online portal to ask the city of McHenry questions about a controversial sand and gravel mining operation proposed there, a city official said.

Posted on the city website on June 29, a form soliciting resident questions was available through mid-day Friday, July 7, said Ross Polerecky, director of community development.

“We chose to do it this way to create a platform, to ask those questions” residents may not be comfortable asking in other venues, he said.

Plans are to use the questions posed by residents to create a question-and-answer form, set to post by July 14 to the city’s website, cityofmchenry.org, Polerecky said.

The questions surround a proposal by Super Aggregates owner Jack Pease to place a hydraulic dredging sand and gravel mining operation at 110 acres at Chapel Hill Road and Route 120. The land is currently not annexed as part of the city of McHenry.

A Stop the Pit Town Hall meeting was held June 28 at McHenry’s at Veterans Park, with at least 150 residents attending, largely voicing their opposition to the mine.

Many of the questions posed on the city website centered on environmental issues such as water and air quality, as well as noise and traffic concerns around a gravel mine, Pokerecky said.

“A lot of the residents are questioning what (the mining operation) will do to wells in close proximity to the pit,” he said.

Questions with similar themes will be combined with their answers when posted to the city website. Those answers will come from both city ordinances and its engineering firm, Baxter and Woodman, Polerecky said.

By closing the questions down and then preparing answers, the city can ensure their accuracy. “We want to have a week to make sure it is accurate and put out a formal response,” Polerecky added. “We want to make sure we cover all of our ground with these questions.”

Polerecky also noted that Pease’s proposal has changed since it last appeared on the June 5 council agenda. The proposal was tabled at that meeting, with Pease saying he wanted more time to meet with neighbors about the plan.

Since that meeting, Pease’s proposal has removed several conditional use permit and variance requests from the plan, Polerecky said, adding the new proposal was not finalized as of yet.

“There have been changes ... we are still back and forth with the development agreement, with is very standard,” Polerecky said.

The mining proposal is expected to appear on the July 17 city council agenda. If a finalized proposal is not ready for council consideration, it may be moved to a later agenda, Polerecky said.

Pease said Friday he has been working with the city of McHenry for four years, and does not mind if more time is needed to come to a proposal the board and residents can get behind.

“I don’t want anybody in the audience to say we rushed this or pushed this through,” Pease said.

He’s expecting a hydrologist report he hopes will address fears about the potential impact on wells nearby, Pease said, adding he does not know the hydrologist. That person was recommended by a McHenry County well digging company and the city of McHenry, he said.