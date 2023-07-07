Harvard man held on $1 million bond charged with firing gun near Woodstock Square

A Harvard man accused of shooting a pistol at another person near the historic Woodstock Square last week is being held in McHenry County Jail on $1 million bond, according to court documents and the jail log.

Erick Gomez-Rubi, 23, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of another person or occupied vehicle, a Class 1 felony, as well as reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – loaded firearm on person without a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of weapons – firearms in vehicle or concealed, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

In order to be released from jail Gomez-Rubi must post the required 10% of his bond which is $100,000.

Should he be convicted on the more serious Class 1 felony he faces up to 15 years in prison or up to 30 years should he be found extended term eligible.

At about 10:45 p.m. June 29, police were called to the 200 block of North Benton Street in response to an “altercation between two individuals that involved a firearm,” according to a Woodstock Police Department press release.

A verbal altercation had escalated to the point that Gomez-Rubi allegedly pointed a handgun at another person, police said.

According to the criminal complaint he “discharged a firearm toward (a woman) and other bystanders placing them in danger of great bodily harm” while in the roadway near the Square.

Police said he then ran to a parked car and drove to the intersection of North Benton and East Judd streets where he reengaged with the same person and fired off a single shot from the handgun.

No one was injured by the shot, officials said.

Gomez-Rubi then went to his home in Harvard, where police there followed the vehicle and watched him run into a house, police said.

On the night of the alleged incident, Gomez-Rubi was out of jail on bond for another alleged weapons-related offense just two days prior.

Gomez-Rubi was arrested June 27 in Woodstock, where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver 40 to 500 grams of marijuana, as well as misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault on public property and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

He is accused of pointing a handgun at a woman in the 500 block of Central Parkway in Woodstock and saying, “I will kill you, [expletive],” according to the criminal complaint filed in that incident.

Gomez-Rubi was released on $1,500 bond, 10% of a $15,000 bail, June 28, according to court records.

Should he post the required $100,000 and be released from jail he is restricted from going on or near the Woodstock Square, according to a court document.

The bond is “extremely high,” his attorney Brian Stevens said.

A bond hearing is set for Tuesday when Stevens is expected to argue that the current bond is “oppressive and not warranted by the offenses” he is charged with, according to a motion for bond reduction on file.

Stevens also will argue that his client has strong ties to the county, has transportation to and from the courthouse and is not a flight risk, according to the motion.