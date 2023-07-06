Suspect in Menards robbery threatened employee with pepper spray

A McHenry County judge issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a man accused of stealing merchandise from Menards in Woodstock and threatening an employee with pepper spray, according to a complaint in the McHenry County courthouse.

Anthony Norton-Hernandez, 27, of the 2900 block of Avalon Avenue in Joliet, is charged with retail theft of more than $300, a Class 3 felony, as well as assault, a Class C misdemeanor.

If convicted on a Class 3 felony Norton-Hernandez faces two to five years in prison. The conviction also is probational.

He is accused of stealing a Generac brand gasoline-powered portable generator, one Worx brand corded electric power washer and one Troy-Built 18inch 42cc 20cycle gas chainsaw all totaling more than $300, according to the complaint.

He also is accused of “intentionally” pointing a can of pepper spray at an employee when the worker asked Norton-Hernandez to show a receipt, according to the complaint.