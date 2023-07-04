Man airlifted to hospital after car crash in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – A two-vehicle car crash on Route 47 and Lucas Road in Woodstock caused serious injuries to one driver Tuesday morning.
The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the call around 6:43 a.m. and located a “heavily damaged” car in a ditch south of the intersection, according to a news release.
The call first reported that a man was trapped, but the adult male driver was found outside of the car on the ground. The driver exited the vehicle before the firefighters arrived, the report said.
There were no other cars or people at the scene. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District reported that the second vehicle involved was not on the scene when authorities arrived.
The driver suffered serious injuries, according to the release, and was taken by an ambulance to the helipad at the Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital where he was airlifted to the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.
Route 47 was closed both ways for almost an hour. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.