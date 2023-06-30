One person in custody following shot fired Thursday night in Woodstock

A suspect is in custody following the report of a shot fired Thursday evening on the Historic Woodstock Square, according to Mayor Michael Turner.

He described the incident as “a disagreement between two individuals” and added no one was injured.

While the incident is “very concerning to us, the (Woodstock Police Department) jumped on it quickly. It was an isolated act of stupidity,” Turner said.

The firearm discharge does not change any events coming up for the Fourth of July and celebrations will go on as planned, Turner said.

“The police are always vigilant on holiday weekends,” he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.