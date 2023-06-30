Cortland man 15 years for burglarizing Algonquin, Lake in the Hills homes

A Cortland man pleaded guilty Friday to burglarizing three houses last year in Lake in the Hills and Algonquin and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Christian M. Corson, 25, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to three counts of residential burglary, Class 1 felonies that typically carry a sentencing range of between four to 15 years in prison. Should the conviction be considered extended term eligible sentencing ranges between 15 and 30 years in prison.

In exchange for his guilty plea prosecutors dismissed additional charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, possession of cocaine and hydrocodone, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal damage to property, according to a McHenry County indictment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said his office has communicated with all victims in advance about the terms of the plea.

Authorities allege that on or about Sept. 20, while armed with a 9 mm Taurus handgun, Corson burglarized the Algonquin home, causing less than $300 in damage. He allegedly was in possession of 27 hydrocodone pills and 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, as well as a stolen AR-15-style rifle at the time of the burglary, according to the criminal complaint and indictment.

At the time of the burglary, Corson was on probation for a 2018 residential burglary conviction in Kane County, according to the indictment.

His guilty plea Friday also included two counts of residential burglary to two homes in Lake in the Hills on Sept. 17 and Sept. 20, according to an amended indictment on file in the courthouse.