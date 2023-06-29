McHenry County judge reduces bond for man accused of stealing Lexus sedan, Ford truck in Marengo

A McHenry County judge reduced bond by $30,000 Thursday for a Poplar Grove man accused of stealing a Lexus sedan and Ford pickup truck, among other items, from a home in Marengo, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin granted a defense attorney’s motion to reduce the bond from $70,000 to $40,000.

Scott Henrie, 34, along with co-defendant Sean Fitzpatrick, 47, also of Poplar Grove, is charged with theft/unauthorized control with intent, between $100,000 and $500,000; aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at more than $25,000; possession of three-plus vehicles/parts within a year that were stolen or converted; and theft of stolen property with intent to deprive, between $100,000 and $500,000, according to the criminal complaints.

Both men also are charged with residential burglary for “knowingly and without legal authority” entering property located in the 19000 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road and “exercise[ing] control over and remove[ing]” the pickup truck with an attached red Western snowplow, the Lexus, John Deere Gator 4X2, and a flatbed double axle trailer,” according to the complaints.

In a motion asking for a lower bond, Assistant Public Defender Ryan Ahern said Henrie is financially unable to secure the necessary $7,000 for is current bond, and he is not a danger nor a flight risk.

Henrie is required to post 10%, $4,000 of the bond in order to be released from McHenry County jail where he has been held since being arrested in April.

Fitzpatrick was initially held in county jail on $75,000 bond. He had his bond reduced to $30,000 and has since posted the required $3,000 shortly and was released.

A requirement of being released on pre-trial bond is that the two men do not have any contact with each other, according to a court document.

Henrie is due back in court Aug. 10. Fitzpatrick is due back in court Wednesday.