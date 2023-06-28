Hebron man charged with sexually abusing and providing alcohol to a teenager

A Hebron man is charged with sexually abusing and providing a teenager with alcohol, according to to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Juan A. Olmedo, 37, of the 12300 block of Hansen Road, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felonies, as well as attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, battery and unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a person under the age of 21, according to the indictment.

On April 23, police say Olmedo inappropriately touched a 16-year-old person and provided alcohol to the teenager, according to court documents.

Olmedo was arrested on a warrant April 25. He has since posted $30,000, the 10% of a $300,000 bond, and was released from McHenry County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on the charges Friday.

An attempt to reach his attorney for comment Wednesday was not immediately successful.