Air quality alert issued for McHenry County

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has created unhealthy air quality conditions in McHenry County.

As of noon Tuesday, the U.S. Air Quality Index has rated McHenry County’s air as “very unhealthy,” and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for most of Illinois.

Conditions have the potential to affect everybody, not just individuals with respiratory or other health conditions. You can check the U.S. Air Quality Index in real time by visiting www.AirNow.gov.

The McHenry County Department of Health is recommending that older adults, people with heart or lung disease, pregnant women, children and teenagers, reduce their exposure by:

• Avoiding strenuous activities.

• Keeping outdoor activities short.

• Considering moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone, officials recommend:

• Choosing less strenuous activities, such as walking instead of running.

• Shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors.

• Postponing being active outdoors until air quality improves.

• Keeping windows closed overnight and, if possible, running central air conditioning with furnace filters rated MERV-13 or greater.

• Reducing or eliminating activities that contribute to pollution, such as use of woodburning devices.

• Reducing vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

If you choose to wear a face covering, masks that are rated N95 or greater are the most effective at stopping fine fire particulates.

The Air Quality Alert for McHenry County is in effect through Wednesday.

Although it is difficult to determine whether the fires are a direct result of climate change, experts say the unprecedented impact of the blazes is in line with the science – which says extreme weather events are more likely to occur more frequently as the planet warms.

A storm system expected to move into the area later this week is anticipated to push out the haze and ultimately bring warmer temperatures, according to weather service forecasts.

Since 1959, Canada has experienced a significant rise in the number of large fires and area burned, according to a 2018 study published in the Canadian Journal of Forest Research. The study reported that the country’s fire season is starting about one week earlier and ending one week later than in the past.

A 2021 report from scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change further found that fire weather – dry, hot, windy conditions – has become more probable in many parts of the world and likely will become more common if global warming worsens.

• The Daily Herald Media Group contributed to this report.