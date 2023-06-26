Woodstock man, 74, left with life-threatening injuries in Friday crash

A 74-year-old Woodstock man, one of three people taken to area hospitals following a Friday rollover crash in Dorr Township, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to a release Monday from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

His current condition was not immediately available.

According to the release, at about 2:26 p.m. a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was traveling north on Rose Farm Road and did not respond to a stop sign there. The Toyota traveled onto Route 14 where it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on roadway.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch, with the Toyota on its roof.

The man and the 74-year-old Toyota driver, along with a 25-year-old back-seat passenger, were transported by air ambulance to Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Another back-seat passenger, a 4-year-old child, was taken to Northwestern Hospital Huntley via ambulance, according to the release.

The driver and passengers in the Chevrolet, a 25-year-old Harvard man and two children, were treated and released at the scene, according to officials.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department, Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire Protection District, Wonder Lake Fire Department, McHenry Township Fire Protection District, Hebron Alden Greenwood Fire Protection District, and Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

The sheriff office’s Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.