Man sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to fracturing Wonder Lake woman’s ribs

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to striking a Wonder Lake woman, fracturing her ribs and was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Tyrone Harris, 52, of the 400 block of Plum Street in East Dubuque, Illinois, entered into a negotiated of guilty to aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

He is required to serve 85% of his prison term and upon his release he will be on mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 404 days served in McHenry County Jail since his arrest. He also will receive credit for 93 days, a half of a day for each day spent working, volunteering or being involved in a self-improvement program, according to court documents.

Fines of $2,042.63 were ordered but waived, according to the supplemental sentencing order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

In exchange for his plea, remaining charges were dismissed including additional counts of aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say on April 13, 2022, Harris grabbed the victim by her hair to bring her off the porch and back inside a Wonder Lake residence, strangled her impeding her breathing by applying pressure to her throat or neck, and struck her with a knife causing wounds requiring stitches. He also took away her cellphone and left with it keeping her from calling 911 for help, according to the indictment and criminal complaint filed in the McHenry county courthouse.

He also was accused of kicking and striking her with a “foreign object” and causing damage inside her home by throwing a vase into a grandfather clock and throwing a frying pan into a large mounted television, according to the criminal complaint.

With the knife, Harris cut the victim causing lacerations to her left leg and both arms requiring stitches and “causing permanent disfigurement,” according to the criminal complaint.

He also was initially charged with being in the possession of a white Lincoln MKX “knowing said vehicle to have been stolen,” according to the indictment.