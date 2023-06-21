McHenry woman pleads guilty to drunken driving for fifth and sixth time, sentenced to 13 years in prison

A McHenry woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving drunk in 2021 (her fifth DUI) in McHenry and in 2022 in Woodstock (a sixth DUI) and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Laura G. Rodriguez, 47, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to two counts of aggravated driving under the influence before Judge James Cowlin.

In exchange for her guilty plea additional counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while license is suspended or revoked and improper traffic lane usage were dismissed.

She was sentenced to 6.5 years on each charge required to be served consecutively.

Rodriguez is required to serve 50% of the sentence and will be on one and a half years of mandatory supervised release when released from prison.

She will receive credit for time served in McHenry County Jail of 339 days as well as for 77 days, a half day for each day she spent working, volunteering or in a self-improvement program, according to the supplemental sentencing order on file.

The judge also found her crimes were the result of the use or abuse of drugs or alcohol and recommended she receive treatment while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Class X felonies she was convicted on could have sent her to prison for up to 30 years.

Prosecutors allege that Rodriguez has violations for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 17, 2004, in Wisconsin; and in McHenry County on Feb. 12, 2002; March 13, 2004; Oct. 4, 2014; March 4, 2014; and July 20, 2021, according to the indictment.

Attempts to reach her attorney for comment were not successful Wednesday.