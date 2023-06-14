Judge sets Harvard man’s bond at $750K in recent battery case

A McHenry County judge Wednesday set a Harvard man’s bond at $750,000 in a misdemeanor domestic battery case stemming from an incident at his home Saturday night.

Prosecutors were seeking to raise Randall B. Little’s bond to $1 million, according to a motion filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Until his arrest Saturday Little, 59, had been out on pre-trial bond for the attempted murder of two McHenry County sheriff’s deputies on April 1, 2022.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said in court Wednesday that a witness at the house Saturday told police who arrived in response to the 911 call that Little was making statements such as he wanted to “shoot people” and wanted to “shoot everyone.”

He also said he would be leaving his home in a body bag that night and smelled of alcohol when taken into custody by the deputies, Miller said.

Prior to the deputies’ arrival at the home that evening, they were made aware that Little had previously threatened to kill police officers if they came to his home, according to the motion seeking to increase his bond.

Miller also said that a witness said as Little stood near police that night he was calling them names and saying in reference to the 2022 incident that he “had the nerve to stand up against them)” and his “only regret is he did not shoot them last time,” Miller said.

The complaint does not mention that he had a gun during the incident Saturday and as part of his 2022 case he was required to relinquish all firearms, Judge Tiffany Davis noted.

But the judge also said he was not to commit any new crimes as part of his pre-trial release.

Little is accused of pulling a female relative’s hair and striking her, leaving her eyes bruised, according to the complaint.

Miller said after the woman was examined by doctors they found her nose was broken.

Little is charged with two counts of Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.

Little’s attorney assistant public defender Matthew Feda said Little suffers many health conditions for which he needs to be able to see a doctor.

“The last place he needs to be is” in county jail, Feda said.

Feda objected to any modification of Little’s bond saying he is presumed innocent of all charges. Feda also said since being out on bond Little has not missed any court dates.

Should he post the required bond and be released, Davis agreed with Miller’s motion and said he should have no contact with the alleged victim, and refrain from alcohol, drugs and THC, and wear a SCRAM bracelet. He also must submit to weekly drug and alcohol screenings.

Davis also found that Little is a threat to the woman, police and the community.

Little was bonded out of county jail for the 2022 case July 15 after the female relative, who he is now accused of battering, posted $50,000 of a $500,000 bond.

He now must now post another $25,000 to be released on the new charges, Miller said.

However, he is not allowed to have any contact with the woman who bonded him out last year, Miller said.

On April 1, 2022, Little allegedly shot a .300 caliber blackout short barrel rifle at McHenry County sheriff’s deputies who were at his home in response to a call for a wellbeing check for the female relative, court documents show.

No officers were struck by gunfire, but Little suffered injuries from bullets shot by deputies.

Little was arrested about a month later after being released from a Rockford rehabilitation center where he was treated for his injuries.

In that case, Little is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, intimidation, threatening a public official, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized possession of marijuana plants and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

He is due back in court July 20.