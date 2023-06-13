Crystal Lake man killed in hit-and-run remembered through legacy, life’s big moments

Since the hit-and-run death of a beloved son, friend and Crystal Lake hockey player, Ben Allison’s memory has been kept alive through his legacy, special gatherings, big life moments and painted rocks.

Allison, 20, was struck by a drunken driver the morning of Jan. 24, 2015, while crossing a street on the Illinois State University campus in Normal where he was a sophomore. He died three days later.

He had aspirations of becoming a professional hockey referee and broadcaster while studying communications.

Allison is the only child of Tim and Melissa Allison, and a 2012 graduate of Crystal Lake South High School. Allison was alive long enough for his parents to donate his organs through Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, friends and family said.

The Allisons, with support of their son’s friends and the local hockey community, established Ben Allison’s Legacy in 2015.

To date, the foundation has distributed $16,000 in scholarships for Crystal Lake South student athletes and students who are part of USA Hockey Referees, said Wayne Bower, Allison’s former high school hockey coach and vice president of the legacy.

A golf outing, sponsored by Hockey First in East Dundee, is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, at Red Tail Golf Club in Lakewood to raise money for the legacy.

On Aug. 25, Colin Cross, a Nashville recording artist and former teammate of Allison’s when he played hockey in the Wisconsin Dells, will perform at Lucky Bernie’s in Huntley. The cost for the concert is $20 at the door and proceeds go to the legacy, Bower said.

Ben’s mom, Melissa Allison, said in a text that exposure to her son’s legacy “will allow us to help many more kids.”

Allison, who graduated Crystal Lake South High School in 2012, played goalie for the Gators hockey team. He was was nicknamed “Big Ben” for his 6-foot-5 stature.

“He was a great guy,” said friend Jackie Wolf, 29, of Crystal Lake who met Allison in sixth grade. “We talk about how he was the best of us in our friend group. The tragedy of losing him will always be a source of pain for us.”

Jake Byron, 29, formerly of Crystal Lake who knew Allison since middle school, said his loss “has definitely impacted us.”

“It makes you hold everyone you love a little closer and makes you cherish the time you have with your friends and family,” Byron said. “And like Ben did, you live life to the fullest and get as much out of everything as you can.”

Wolf, Byron along with other friends and former high school hockey teammates Joey Bower and Jordan Ross are on the legacy’s board.

Friends and family have done various things throughout the years to make sure Allison is remembered and part of their lives.

Rocks have been painted with his name, hockey jersey number 36 and the link to Ben Allison’s Legacy Facebook page and dropped at locations around the world, his friends said.

Joey Bower, 29, who lives in Chicago where he works as a sports performance coach, said all of their friends make sure to get together on Allison’s birthday and on the day of his death “to make sure we keep his memory alive.”

“He was an inspiration to us; how good of person he was and how selfless he was,” Joey Bower said. “We try to carry on his memory in our actions, to be more like him.”

When the friends gather they all take a picture together and send it to Allison’s parents and those who could not make it.

Ross had a picture of Allison on the head table at his wedding last year set between his two best men, as did another friend at his wedding in Nebraska in 2019.

Ross, 29, of Crystal Lake, said displaying Allison’s picture at his wedding was a ways to say, “Hey, he is still a part of the day and he is here with us. He would have been here in person if he could have.”

“I would have had three best men,” Ross said. “I always wanted to make sure everybody knew how important he was to me.”

In college, Allison was Ross’s roommate. After Allison died, Ross said returning to their dorm alone “was very hard.”

“It took a toll on me, just mentally, having to go back to the same apartment and having to go back alone,” Ross said. “It was really really hard that year.”

Joey Bower transferred from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota to ISU to live with Ross.

“We went through the grieving process together and I think that really helped both of us,” Ross said.

That next school year, Ross’s last season playing hockey at ISU, he changed his jersey number to Allison’s 36.

“Every time I put that jersey on it was a reminder for me to play hard and a way to keep his memory close to my heart,” Ross said.

Registration for the golf outing is available by visiting benallisonslegacy.com.