Boys basketball: McHenry, Johnsburg former players needed for alumni game on June 24

Former boys basketball players from McHenry and Johnsburg are needed for an alumni game onJune 24 at Johnsburg High School.

The day is being held to fundraise for the family of Jackson Werderitch, a 10-year-old Johnsburg boy who was struck by a car last month. Werderitch was in the Johnsburg Lil Dribblers program and his father Matthew played at McHenry.

Johnsburg coach Mike Toussaint and assistant coach Eric Toussaint wanted to do something to help the family. Tentative plans have a junior varsity game at 4 p.m., a varsity game at 5 and an alumni game at 6:25.

Eric Toussaint said the Johnsburg alumni team will have two former Northwest Herald Players of the Year, Zach Toussaint and Mike Dixon, along with Mike Dombrowski, who played with Dixon on a Skyhawks team that reached a Class 3A sectional final.

The Skyhawks also hope to have Dylan Schmidt, an All-Area first-team selection this year.

Former McHenry boys coach Chris Madson, who will take over as Warriors athletic director in July, will play and is rounding up McHenry players. His brother Brian, along with former Warriors Gavin Markgraff and Maki Mohr are planning on playing.

Anyone interested in playing can contact the high school athletic departments.