McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of June 4 to June 10, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Jessica J. Rivera, 37, of the 2400 block of Aspen Drive, Woodstock, was charged with aggravated battery to a person 13 years or younger and two counts of domestic battery.
Sabrina A. Syed, 24, of the 300 block of Illinois Avenue, Elgin, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Christopher D. Althaus, 28, of the zero to 100 block of Crawling Stone Road, Barrington Hills, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older and four counts of domestic battery.
Rey C. Guerra-York, 26, of the 1600 block of Hulin Street, Rockford, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and possession of open alcohol by the driver.
Alan J. Dufield, 40, of the 31000 block of N Almond Road, Libertyville, was charged with burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, obstructing justice, driving while license revoked, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and resisting a police officer.
Rafael R. Herrera, 30, of the zero to 100 block of Hickory Drive, Carpentersville, was charged with residential burglary, harassment of a witness, criminal trespass to a residence and resisting a police officer.
Garrett C. Kowalczyk, 31, of the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail, Cary, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer; resisting a police officer that resulted in injury; and resisting or obstructing a police officer, firefighter or correctional institutional employee.
Mark D. Oshinkski, 56, of the 300 block of 1st Court, Crystal Lake, was charged with unlawful restraint and domestic battery.
Laurie L. Tsiamas, 57, of the 3700 block of Millstream Drive, McHenry, was charged with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Cynthia A. Everett, 54, of the 3700 block of Millstream Drive, McHenry, was charged with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Corey Shelton, 49, of the 1200 block of South 13th Avenue, Maywood, was charged with orgery, unlawful possession of a fictitious or altered driver’s license and attempted retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Leon D. Jordan, 35, 10100 block of South Torrance Avenue, Chicago, was charged with forgery, unlawful possession of a fictitious or altered driver’s license and attempted retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver of less than 15 grams of cocaine and three counts of possession with intent to deliver of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Gregg A. Lockhart, 62, of the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive, Marengo, was charged with three counts of drug-induced homicide, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of fentanyl.
Eduardo A. Flores, 22, of the 1900 block of Julie Street, Woodstock, was charged with possession of less than 15 grams of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane use and failing to signal when required.
Tyrone L. Bullock, 34, of the 8200 block of S. Francisco Avenue, Chicago, was charged with forgery and theft of property worth more than $500.
Mitchell Ratliff, 32, of the 2300 block of West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, was charged with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Carl A. Jungmann, 34, of the 5200 block of Glenbrook Trail, McHenry, was charged with aggravated assault to a police officer and domestic battery.
Marcos A. Perez, 22, of the 1000 block of Shoreline Drive, Pingree Grove, was charged with five counts of aggravated battery, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and speeding.
Louis S. Mason, 38, of the 5700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Richmond, was charged with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Carey R. Sherwood, 53, of the 300 block of Everette Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
Peter A. Parratore, 27, of the 1500 block of Sudeenew Drive, Johnsburg, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence.
Sulema Dimas-Bedoya, 44, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Reynaldo M. Jimenez, 37, of the 400 block of Saint Johns Road, Woodstock, was charged with failing to report annually as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Megan L. Wingstrom, 32, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry, was charged with forgery, unlawful acquisition of dextroamphetamine and amphetamine and unauthorized possession of a prescription form.
Jamaine Craft, 39, of the 1300 block of McDowell Road, Naperville, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, three counts of aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting a police officer.