Story Walk at Knox Park installed in April, has been vandalized three times since

Installed at McHenry’s Knox Park in April, the Story Walk’s first panel says it is a “creative way for children and their families to enjoy the park on a family-friendly, accessible trail while reading a story at the same time.”

Until repairs can be made to one of the panels, the book’s second page is missing.

Since its installation two months ago, the Story Walk has been vandalized three times, McHenry Public Library District Director Lesley Jakacki said. The installation is a joint project between the library district and the City of McHenry Parks and Recreation Department.

Over 18 pages - a cover introducing the walk, 16 pages of “Cat’s Colors” by Airlie Anderson, and a thank you page at the end - the Story Walk encourages children and families to read along while looking at the colors around them in nature.

“The damage is that you can’t enjoy them when they are down.” — McHenry Public Library District Director Lesley Jakacki

The second page - the third sign along the path - was ripped out of the ground the weekend of June 3-4, damaging the frame, Library Director Lesley Jakacki said.

“For the most part (the vandalism) has been knocking them down with a lot of force and dragging them throughout the park,” Jakacki said.

“This weekend, the frame was bent and the plexiglass was broken,” Jakacki said.

Monetarily, it isn’t a huge cost to either public body to fix and replace the boards, Jakacki said.

“The damage is that you can’t enjoy them when they are down,” she said.

Later this summer, the panels will be changed out with a different story, also designed to get children and families to explore the park around them.

“The inserts will be changed at minimum quarterly ... with a new story related to nature,” she said.

Knox Park is particularly good for that, Jakacki said. The section where the Story Walk is has several natural play areas - logs for balancing on, wooden tepees to climb under, and rock formations to climb over.

Parks and Recreation director Bill Hobson created the area “for that feeling, not playground equipment but being back in tour with nature,” Jakacki said.

There are no suspects for the damage so far, she said, but asked that residents who see damage as or after it happens to call police.

“It comes down to we just want it to stop. We want families and young kids to be able to come out and enjoy them,” Jakacki said.