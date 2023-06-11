Person seriously injured in Richmond area motorcycle accident

A person found 50 feet from a motorcycle following a crash near Richmond Friday afternoon on the 7900 block of Tryon Grove Road was in critical condition following the incident, fire district officials said in a prepared release.

Officials did not indicate if the victim was male or female in the news release.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District was called to the accident southwest of Richmond just before 5 p.m. Friday. Dispatch told crews responding to the scene that the patient was unresponsive with a head injury, according to the release.

With potentially life-threatening injuries, fire district officials requested Mercyhealth’s MD-1 emergency response program and a helicopter, according to the prepared release. The program, according to the Mercy Health System website, “brings hospital-level care directly to the scene of a trauma or medical emergency.” MD-1 was unavailable to respond, however, and the closest available helicopter was approximately 37 minutes away, according to the release

The patient was taken by ambulance to Northwestern McHenry Hospital. At the time of transport to the ER, the patient was in critical condition, the release said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which closed Tryon Grove Road between Keystone and Barnard Mill roads until about 8:30 p.m. Friday, is leading the crash investigation.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District reminded all drivers to be cautious of motorcycles and for motorcyclists to wear a helmet.