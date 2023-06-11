Man sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing stolen vehicle in Johnsburg

A man pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle in Johnsburg in 2018 and was sentenced to five years in prison last month, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Eric Wilson, 28, who lists home addresses in Chicago and Galesburg in court documents, entered into a negotiated plea May 24 to unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges of theft, burglary and possession of a converted vehicle were dismissed, according to McHenry County court records.

On Sept. 24, 2018, McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist Johnsburg police officers in pursuit of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release from the state’s attorney’s office.

The driver of the stolen 2005 silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo, later identified as Wilson, crashed the stolen vehicle and ran away, according to the release.

“Utilizing DNA evidence recovered from the crash site and eyewitness testimony, law enforcement officers were able to identify and locate Wilson,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

Wilson must serve at least 50% of the five-year sentence, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis. He will receive credit for the 978 days he’s already spent in custody.

Upon release from prison, Wilson also will be required to spend a minimum of 12 months on mandatory supervised release.