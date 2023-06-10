Lane closures set for Keystone Road near Richmond

Travelers can expect increased truck traffic along Route 173 and Keystone Road west of Richmond starting Monday, June 12. Flaggers will be in place to control traffic.

Contractors will be assembling a timber mat road near the intersection of Keystone and Broadway roads to access a gas pipeline for repair.

Intermittent lane closures are expected to occur on Keystone Road in both directions between Burgett Road and Route 173. These intermittent closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews survey the area.

The work is expected to last 10 days to two weeks, weather permitting.