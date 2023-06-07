Arrest warrants issued for 3 alleged Lakewood burglars

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday morning for three men thought to be involved with two March residential burglaries in Lakewood, Police Chief Mike Roth said.

All three men are thought to be Chilean nationals who are no longer in the area, Roth said, adding they may be in Miami, Florida, or Long Beach, California.

A community meeting was held in March after an attempted burglary in January and the two March burglaries. At the meeting, Roth said he thought the two March break-ins were tied to “South American Theft Groups” operating across the U.S.

National and local news outlets across the country have reported police and state agencies tracking home break-ins by what are called “SATG” or “crime tourists.”

According to McHenry County court documents, arrest warrants were issued for Matias Fabian Gallardo, 24, of Miami, Florida; Esteban Alejandro Aguilera-Navarette, 26, of West Miami, Florida; and Simon Andres Tejo-Sandoval, 22, of Long Beach, California.

The three men are each charged with two felony counts of residential burglary, two felony counts of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and two counts of mob action.

Two homes were burglarized March 6, one in the 7500 block of Longmoor Drive and the other in the 9500 block of Nicklaus Lane, according to a news release. The men are accused of forcing their way into the homes and removing items, according to court documents.

The village of Lakewood worked with several agencies across northern Illinois and Indiana to develop the three suspects, according to the release.

In an interview, Roth said although suspects in the Lakewood burglaries have been identified, officers will continue stepped-up patrols.

The “South American Theft Groups” have a pattern of breaking into high-end homes near wooded areas and golf courses, often by breaking rear windows and doors, Roth said.

The warrants have no geographic limits on them, he said. “They can be extradited.”