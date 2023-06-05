Woman, 73, leads aerobics classes at Crystal Lake senior living facility

Stephanie Rotolo, a resident at The Fountains in Crystal Lake, will turn 97 years old in October. Despite using a wheelchair, she exercises daily and participates in aerobics classes taught by her 73-year-old friend and fellow resident Meg Cordell.

“I think everybody should do it,” Rotolo said. “If you don’t use it, you lose it, and that is the best thing to say.”

Cordell shares the same sentiment when talking about why she likes staying active and encouraging other aging adults to do so as well.

Cordell became a certified aerobics instructor when living in Colorado and taught high impact aerobics for about 16 years. She also ran through the mountains regularly. Back then, she said aerobics classes were “hard core” and “go and blow” with lots of running in place.

She likes being the leader of the class and being a good example for others.

“So, if I am doing it too, I let them know they can do it, too,” Cordell said.

She has about 10 people who attend her 30-minute Strength Training with Meg classes twice a week. Some like Rotolo are in wheelchairs, and she uses strength training bands, balls and other props to help build their strength up.

“Most have not worked out before and are quite a bit older than me, like 80-plus,” Cordell said.

To help them get moving and not get discouraged, Cordell keeps the class time short and starts out slowly.

“If you don’t get moving you are gonna lose the ability to do it at all,” Cordell said. “It doesn’t matter if you are doing it exactly the way I am doing it, as long as you are moving it is a bonus.”

Cordell should know.

About seven years ago, she suffered a stroke. She had trouble walking and talking, and she couldn’t use her right hand. But today, she has all those abilities back. She said she owes her full recovery and the ability to live at the facility independently to her lifetime of regular exercise.

“I’m used to working out every morning, and I worked my butt off in rehab ... and I recovered from the stroke,” she said.

She also regularly exercises her mind by working on word searches, puzzles and coloring.

“I think it is really important to be cognizant of your recovery in a positive way,” she said. “You have to look at it as though you’re going to recover, No. 1, and do the things that the therapist tells you, and do it with a positive attitude.”

Tracy Clauser, resident care director at The Fountains, said regular exercise “helps us age gracefully.”

She said it helps maintain strength, flexibility, increases circulation, better sleep, keeps symptoms of chronic diseases at bay and improves cognitive health. Besides Cordell’s classes, the facility offers classes throughout the week taught by other residents and staff as well.

“Regular exercise gives us a better quality of life,” Clauser said. “If routinely exercising and walking you are reducing inflammation and swelling. It keeps you from having to go back to the hospital for chronic illnesses [such as] any heart conditions, diabetes.”

John Anderson, an internal medicine doctor with Northwestern Medicine, said exercising regularly as people age “helps tremendously” with physical and mental health.

His patients who exercise regularly doing cardio and weight bearing exercising have better blood pressure, healthier hearts, lower sugar levels. They are losing weight, building muscle and strengthening their joints and bones important in fending off osteoporosis. They also have improved mental health, symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Cordell acknowledges that while she exercises and walks everyday, and has done so for decades, others may be on a different path. She supports everyone and doesn’t push people to do things her way. She only encourages people to just move and have a positive attitude.

“Everybody has their own story and own route,” Cordell said. “It’s hard to say ‘you outa do it this way.’ It might not be right for you, but I think your attitude has a lot to do with how you recover. A positive attitude can take you a long way, rather than feeling defeated.”

Cordell’s positive attitude is felt throughout the facility, said Gina Alessi, community life director at The Fountains.

“Meg is always so excited to help her fellow residents continue to thrive with strengthening their body and mind,” Alessi said. “She loves helping people.”

Rotolo said she exercises each morning at 9 a.m. as a way of doing something for herself. If she does not exercise her body lets her know. Although she has had a knee replacement and a broken hip and exercises in a wheelchair, she still exercises.

“Everybody should take care of their body a little bit,” Rotolo said. “If you don’t do it you can tell, your body will start changing. So, I say to myself, ‘Do it everyday whether you like it or not and do it because it is good for you.’ I’m doing it because I know it is good for me.”