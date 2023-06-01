Raue Center to move Saturday shows to 7 p.m. beginning in September

Raue Center For the Arts has announced it will move most Saturday show start times from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. in response to overwhelming feedback from a community survey.

The Raue Center is dedicated to the success of its performers and patrons and is committed to providing a superior experience, according to a recent press release. As part of this commitment, the organization conducted a survey of its patrons to determine their preferences and needs. The survey results showed that patrons overwhelmingly preferred an earlier start time for Saturday shows.

For information on tickets and upcoming programming visit Raue Center online at rauecenter.org, call Raue Center Box Office at 815-356-9212 or drop by in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW member to get a 30% discount on tickets and early access to upcoming shows.