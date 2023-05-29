The village of Pingree Grove will hold an open house Wednesday, May 31, for public viewing of the proposed wastewater treatment plant expansion project.

The village has experienced rapid population growth over the past 15 years and continues to see growth with new and projected developments.

The village-initiated a process to evaluate and plan for the long-term expansion of the village’s wastewater treatment plant, as the existing wastewater treatment infrastructure is undersized and has reached critical capacity limitations.

The open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the second-floor board room of the village municipal center, 555 Reinking Road.

Members of the village board and staff, along with representatives from Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental, will be on hand to discuss the planned project and answer questions.

For information, call the village at 847-464-5533.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230525/pingree-grove-hosts-open-house-on-wastewater-treatment-plant