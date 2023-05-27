Saturday fire guts Crystal Lake garage with cars inside

A three car garage, and the cars parked in it, sustained heavy fire, heat, smoke and water damage Saturday in Crystal Lake, a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said in a news release.

Firefighters were called to 140 Pomeroy Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Responding crews found the detached garage under “heavy fire conditions” when they arrived five minutes after the call.

Crews were on scene for more than two hours putting out the blaze and hot spots, according to officials.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire, which is still under investigation. Several other area fire departments responded to help fight the fire and cover calls during the incident.