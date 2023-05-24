McHenry County sergeant given 30 days no pay, removed from specialty assignments for DUI charge

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in February was suspended without pay for 30 days and removed from specialty assignments as discipline by the sheriff’s office, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

Daniel Patenaude, 47, of Woodstock, is charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, each a Class A misdemeanor, as well as petty offenses for driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Patenaude, who on Feb. 2 called Crystal Lake police himself asking for assistance to fix a flat tire near the area of Skyridge Drive and Ackman Road, was later found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.192 and charged with DUI, according to a Crystal Lake Police report and testimony heard during a hearing this week.

According to information provided by the sheriff’s office Wednesday, Patenaude was hired by the department full time in 2000 and promoted to patrol sergeant in 2008. He has had no other disciplinary actions prior to this incident with the sheriff’s office.

The disciplinary action letter to Patenaude signed by Sheriff Robb Tadelman stated, “Because of your actions on Feb. 2, 2023 where you were arrested for driving under the influence an internal investigation was conducted and I find you in violation of the following MCSO General Orders, Standards of Conduct Regulatory Offenses: Conformance to Laws and Rules and Conduct Unbecoming of a Sheriff’s Office Employee.”

At a hearing this week, Patenaude’s lawyer, Pat Walsh, argued that the summary suspension of his driver’s license be rescinded. Walsh argued the breath test was not properly administered and the result indicating he was at a 0.192 alcohol content, above the legal limit, was not reliable. Judge Michael Coppedge denied the motion.

Patenaude is due in court Friday for a status hearing.