Attorney General’s list of substantiated abuse cases with McHenry County connections

The following contains specific information regarding substantiated child sex abuse committed by Catholic clerics and religious brothers who ministered in the McHenry County region of the Diocese of Rockford, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s office. The full list can be found at clergyreport.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/download/report.pdf

MARK A. CAMPOBELLO

Ordained: 1991

Rockford Diocesan assignments: Saint James, Belvidere; Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Crystal Lake; Saint Thomas the Apostle, Crystal Lake; Holy Angels, Aurora; Cathedral of Saint Peter, Rockford; Saint Peter, Geneva; Holy Family, Rockford.

Reported survivors: 2

Date/location of reported abuse: 1999: Kane County; 1999-2000: Kane County

Pleaded guilty in Illinois in 2004 to two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Sentenced to eight years in prison. Laicized in 2005.

HARLAN B. CLAPSADDLE

Ordained: 1977

Rockford Diocesan assignments: Saint Anne, Dixon; Saint Thomas More, Elgin; Saint Mary, McHenry.

Reported survivors: 6

Date/location of reported abuse: 1960s: Winnebago County; 1977-1979: Kane County and out of state; 1985-1988: Kane County.

Removed from ministry: 1997 and reassigned to ministry not involving minors; removed from ministry again in 2002

MICHAEL FRAZIER

Ordained: 1982

Rockford Diocesan assignments Deacon, Rockford, 1982; Saint Monica, Carpentersville.

Reported survivors: At least 1

Date/location of reported abuse: 1960s, unknown Diocese claim of first report

Placed on Catholic Church Public Lists: 2014 and removed from ministry.

JOHN C. HOLDREN

Ordained: 1971

Rockford Diocesan assignments: Saint John the Baptist, Johnsburg; Saint Peter, Geneva; Saint Thomas the Apostle, Crystal Lake; Saint Rita of Cascia, Aurora.

Reported survivors: 3

Date/location of reported abuse: 1972: Kane County; 1972-1976: Kane County; 1972-1976: McHenry County.

Removed from ministry: 1994

Died: 2018

WILLIAM I. JOFFE

Ordained: 1957

Rockford Diocesan assignments: Saint Patrick, Amboy; Saint Flannen, Harmon; Saint Patrick, Maytown; Saint Mary, Walton; Saints Peter and Paul, Cary; Saint Joseph, Harvard; Saint Patrick, Hartland; Saint Mary, Woodstock; Saint Mary, Morrison; Saint Patrick, Dixon; Our Lady of Good Counsel, Aurora; Saint Peter, Rockford; Saint John the Baptist, Savanna.

Reported survivors: 10

Date/location of reported abuse: 1966: Lee County; 1966 or 1967: Lee County; 1970s: McHenry County; early 1970s: McHenry County; 1972: McHenry County; Mid-1970s: McHenry County; 1977-1983 or 1984: McHenry County; 1979: McHenry County; 1983: McHenry County.

Removed from ministry: 1983

Died: 2008

WALTER E. JOHNSON

Ordained: 1953

Illinois Assignments: 1956-1963: Saint Teresa Chinese Mission, Chicago; 1977-1982: Saints Peter and Paul, Cary; 1982-1988: Centro San Jose, Harvard; 1988-1992: Saints Peter and Paul, Cary; Hispanic Apostolate, McHenry County; Saint Mary, Woodstock.

Reported survivors: 6

Date/location of reported abuse: 1950s: Unknown; 1970s-1987: Unknown; 1981: Unknown.

Removed from ministry and return to 1988; removed from ministry: 1993

Died: 2018