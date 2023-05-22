McCollum Lake woman grabbed, kicked officer in groin during arrest, police say

A 59-year-old McCullom Lake woman is accused of grabbing and kicking a police officer in the genitals during an arrest after she was found attacking one of her neighbors, according to a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Pamela M. Szalacha, of the 4600 block of Lake Shore Drive, was charged on May 12 with aggravated battery of a police officer after being accused of grabbing his genitals and kicking him several times in the groin while he was trying to arrest her, a Class 2 felony, according to the complaint.

If convicted she could be sentenced to prison between three and seven years. The charge also is probational.

She is also charged with two counts of criminal damage to property after she grabbed the officer by his neck and in doing so broke his gold chain, which is valued at almost $1,700, according to the complaint. The second charge comes from her smashing the phone of a woman on May 5. Szalacha also is charged with battery of that woman and resisting a peace officer, according to the complaint.

In a civil case filed separately from the criminal charges, Szalacha is accused of going to the woman’s property and yelling at her from the front yard, according to a no contact order filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The woman then called police and was told to record Szalacha if possible, according to the no contact order. She went outside and did so, but Szalacha then broke down her garden trellis, and began hitting her, authorities said, then she grabbed a pitchfork and hit the woman on her face.

Szalacha was bonded out from McHenry County Jail on May 16, according to court documents. She has no attorney listed on her case and attempts to reach her Monday were unsuccessful.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in her criminal case June 5, according to court records.