Chicago man charged in McHenry shooting

A Chicago man has been arrested and charged in connection to a May 16 shooting, McHenry Police Department spokesperson said Monday.

Micheal D. Harris, 33, of the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago, is facing attempted murder and weapons charges following a 10:30 a.m. shooting on the 1900 Block of North Orleans Street in the Fawn Ridge apartment complex, department spokesperson Michael Spohn said in a prepared release.

A 35-year-old male victim was shot in both legs during the incident, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital and later airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for wounds that were not considered life-threatening. He was released the following day, according to the department news release.

Harris, who had a warrant for his arrest, was stopped in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, on Sunday during a traffic stop there, police said.

According to the release, Harris and the victim were both visiting a mutual acquaintance at the apartment complex when an argument allegedly began between the two. Harris is accused of producing a handgun and shooting the victim, according to police.

Police believe Harris shot once, hitting both legs, Spohn said. Harris then fled the area.

Spohn said he could not release information on whether the two arrived at the complex together and did not have information on what instigated the argument.

Harris is charged with a Class X felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599 or the anonymous McHenry Police Tip line at 815-363-2124.