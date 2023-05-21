McHenry woman celebrates 106th birthday

Sylvia Klosowski, a resident of Alden Terrace Nursing Home in McHenry, has celebrated her 106th birthday.

Staff set up a room with beverages and visitors brought a cake, decorations and gifts to celebrate the occasion.

“Klosowski is a very happy person who loves life and loves people,” staff member George Milauskas said. “Everyone on staff knows her and other residents greet her as we wheel her around the halls.”

The Northwest Herald wrote about Klosowski when she celebrated her 105th birthday.

“Born in 1917, just weeks before the U.S. entered World War I, Klosowski has lived through events that those of a certain age will only read about,” reporter James T. Norman wrote. “At age 12, she saw the beginning of the Great Depression. The U.S. entered World War II when she was 24. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated when she was 46.”

Her advice? “Listen to people, you can learn a lot,” she told Norman.

