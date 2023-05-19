Wonder Lake man had 6 psychedelic-infused chocolate bars, police say

A 21-year-old Wonder Lake man is accused of possessing six chocolate bars infused with psilocybin, a psychedelic drug, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Kegan Nicholas Norgard, of the 7500 Marblehead Road, is charged with one count of unlawfully possessing 200 grams or more of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony, according to the complaint.

If convicted he could face between four and 15 years in prison.

Richmond police say in the complaint that about 8:15 a.m. on May 9, Norgard had six chocolate bars in his possession infused with psilocybin, weighing 356.1 grams in total.

On May 12, Norgard posted $7,000, 10% of a $70,000 bond, and was released from McHenry County Jail.

He is due in court for a status June 7. Attempts to reach his attorney were not immediately successful Thursday.