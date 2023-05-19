Crystal Lake Chamber president to resign from role starting next week

After more than 15 years of working within the community, Randy Leggee, president at the Greater Crystal Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, is resigning.

Leggee worked through both the Pioneer Center in Crystal Lake and for the chamber, according to a news release from the chamber. His resignation will go into effect on May 26.

“We sincerely thank him for his time serving as president and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Chamber Board Chair Ken Pringle said.

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian said Thursday he learned of the news from Leggee personally earlier in the week. He called him “incredibly intelligent, well organized and a great leader.”

“He’s contribute a lot to the community,” Haleblian said of Leggee. “The community really owes him a debt of gratitude. He’s made it a better place.”

In the interim, the chamber’s Board of Directors will direct the chamber and provide staff oversight during the search for the next president, according to the chamber. The potential timeline for a search was not mentioned.

While not directly involved with the chamber, Haleblian said he has the upmost confidence in the chamber’s board to replace Leggee.

“They’ve always done just an admirable job,” he said. “I’m sure that it will all come out in the end and benefit all sides.”

Attempts to reach Leggee and Pringle were unsuccessful.