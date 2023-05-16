McHenry man flown following shooting Tuesday mid-morning

A 35-year-old man was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Tuesday morning with injuries not considered life-threatening following a shooting at a McHenry apartment complex, McHenry Police said.

Police were called about 10:30 a.m. to the Fawn Ridge apartments, on the 1900 block of North Orleans Street, for a reported gunshot victim, according to a news release.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, according to the statement. An officer provided first aid to the man until EMTs from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District arrived. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, and was later flown, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599, or the anonymous tip line at 815-363-2124.