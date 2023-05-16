Driver in Woodstock hits side of home, sustains minor injuries

A driver was cited and taken to the hospital Saturday night after he struck the side of a home in Woodstock, officials said.

The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District was called a little before 9 p.m. on Saturday to the 500 block of Stewart Avenue for a single-vehicle crash, spokesperson Alex Vucha told the Northwest Herald.

The vehicle had struck the side of a home and damaged a utility pole causing it to lean over in the roadway, which resulted in a temporary closure of Stewart Avenue, Vucha said.

The driver did not need to be extracted, but was treated at the scene and then taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said.

There were no other injuries, including those inside the house at the time, Vucha said. The damage to home was also minor.

The crash is being investigated by the Woodstock Police Department, Vucha said.

Following the crash, the driver was cited for a lane violation after leaving the roadway, Woodstock Deputy Chief Rob Lanz said on Tuesday.

Lanz declined to release the driver’s name due to medical privacy concerns.