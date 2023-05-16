Boys basketball: Huntley’s Will Benson leaves to take Stevenson head coaching job

Will Benson was not really actively seeking other basketball coaching jobs after what he had done with Huntley’s program.
But there was one job that piqued his interest. Benson had become friends with Stevenson coach Pat Ambrose, who is retiring after establishing one of the state’s best programs at one of Illinois’ largest schools.
“I was like, ‘If, and when, it opens, it would definitely be something to explore,’ " Benson said. “The high school is considered one of the best high schools in the state. As I went through the process and met different people and administration and toured the facilities, it just became more appealing. I could visualize myself there.”
“As I went through the process and met different people and administration and toured the facilities, it just became more appealing. I could visualize myself there.”— Will Benson, Huntley boys basketball coach
Benson was officially hired as boys basketball coach and physical education teacher at District 125′s school board meeting Monday night. He coached at Huntley for nine seasons, with a 136-128 record and Class 4A regional championships in 2020 and 2023.
The Red Raiders were 32-85 in Benson’s first four seasons, but sported a .702 winning percentage in the last four years. His 2020 and 2022 teams tied the school’s win record at 27.
Benson spoke with his wife Sarah during the interview process at Stevenson and they agreed if he was offered, it was too good to pass up.
“Nothing against Huntley. I wasn’t looking to leave Huntley. I haven’t looked or interviewed for a job in the nine years I’ve been here,” Benson said. “When Stevenson opened, it’s something where a lot of people would have thrown their hat in and I was very fortunate that by the end of it that they all thought I was a good fit and I felt very fortunate to get offered the job.
“I told our guys and it was sad. Our guys handled it well. I got a lot of hugs and well wishes and that part was cool. I told them they’re good kids and talented players and they’re going to be fine. I said they weren’t successful because of me, they were successful because of our coaching staff and the kids we have. They’ll continue to succeed.”
Benson wants to continue living in Huntley until his freshman daughter Grace graduates high school. At that point, their other children, son Brady and daughter Emily, will be entering eighth and fifth grades.
Benson graduated from Crystal Lake South in 2001. He coached three seasons at Harvard and one at Marengo before taking over at Huntley in 2015. Benson’s last four teams were 27-7, 10-4, 27-6 and 22-11.
Ambrose is retiring after 24 seasons as the Patriots head coach, with a 505-191 record and 11 regional titles. In 2013 the Patriots were Class 4A state runners-up, in 2014 they took third and they won the 2015 state title, led by current NBA star Jalen Brunson.
With what Ambrose did with the program, the Stevenson job drew a high amount of interest.
“Throughout the entire process, Will presented himself as an individual with the highest character, always remaining focused on the students and how he can support growth and development,” Stevenson athletic director Tricia Betthauser said. “His coaching record speaks for itself, but beyond the record is an individual who is eager to take on a new challenge within the collaborative and supportive environment that we strive to sustain at Stevenson.”
Benson said one thing he learned in his time at Huntley was the value of relationships.
“Eveybody knows teaching and coaching is about relationships,” Benson said. “I told Trish that when I got hired at Huntley nine years ago, I was a little too much basketball first and relationships second. I would not make that mistake again, that hurt us a little bit in the short term, in terms of kids quitting for other sports.
“We extended those relationships down to the feeder programs and the middle schools. Eventually those relationships made the difference, those kids put in a lot of effort moving forward. I told her I wanted to get the Stevenson coaching staff and the kids first and then the basketball will come. That’s certainly a big thing.”