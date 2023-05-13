McHenry man with 2022 meth charge pleads not guilty to sexually abusing teenager

A McHenry man with pending drug charges from last June pleaded not guilty Friday to allegations of grooming and sexually abusing a teenager, according to McHenry County court records.

Gustavo Martinez-Rodriguez, 32, of the 5200 block of Shore Hill Drive, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person ages 13 to 16 years old, a Class 2 felony, as well as grooming, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the indictment.

If convicted of the Class 2 felony, he faces three to seven years in prison, but probation is a possibility.

About 12 p.m. April 7, Martinez-Rodriguez allegedly used a cellphone to solicit a child to commit a sex act, according to the indictment. He also is accused of asking the child to come over and giving them alcohol and marijuana.

He then “committed an act of sexual conduct” with the child and also caused “bodily harm” to the victim when he allegedly grabbed both arms of the child, “causing [the child] to sustain bruising on both arms,” according to the indictment.

In August, Martinez-Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to possessing less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Martinez-Rodriguez remained in the McHenry County jail as of Friday on $75,000 bond, of which he must post $7,500 to be released. He is due in court June 27 for his most recent charges and May 31 for his 2022 case.