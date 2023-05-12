McHenry man denies possessing, sharing child porn, could face life in prison if convicted

A McHenry man pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges of possessing and sharing child pornography, according to McHenry County records.

Steven A. Kujawa, 51, had been wanted on a $125,000 warrant since January and was arrested April 19. He has since bonded out, according to the McHenry County jail log, which also lists his address as Johnsburg.

Kujawa is charged with 10 counts of disseminating child pornography, Class X felonies, as well as possession of child pornography, according to the indictment.

A conviction on each of the most serious Class X felony charges carries up to 30 years in prison. If convicted on all of them, he would be required to serve the sentences consecutively. He also could be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Kujawa is accused of “knowingly and unlawfully” possessing and disseminating photographs and videos of children, some younger than 13, in November and December 2020, according to the complaint.

He is due back in court June 23.