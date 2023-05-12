19-year-old pleads guilty to sexual abuse of Algonquin child under 13

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child in Algonquin and was sentenced to two years of sex offender probation, nearly $3,000 in fines and fees, and lifetime sex offender registration.

Miguel A. Aranda, 19, of the 5700 block of South Whipple Street, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person younger than 13, a Class 2 felony.

In exchange for his plea, two additional counts of the same charge were dismissed, according to court documents.

The Class 2 felony typically carries between three and seven years in prison, up to $25,000 in fines and one year of mandatory supervised release, but it also is probational.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin also required that in addition to the fines and assessments imposed, Aranda must pay $2,000 into a trust for the victim should they seek counseling in the future.

During his probation, Aranda, who has no criminal background, also must abstain from alcohol, marijuana and illegal drugs and must submit to screenings for all substances, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said.

He must “actively participate” and successfully complete sex offender counseling, have no contact with the victim, and have no unsupervised contact with any children, according to the sentencing order.

On Nov. 12, 2021, Aranda committed acts of “sexual conduct” with a child under the age of 13, the indictment alleged.

Miller said in accordance with Marsy’s Law, a bill of rights for victims in Illinois, he has had contact with the victim and the victim’s parents who were aware of the agreement and “chose not to give an impact statement.”

“They wish to see this resolved,” Miller said.