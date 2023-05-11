McHenry County judge finds Hebron man ‘threat to the community,’ flight risk

A McHenry County judge Thursday said a Hebron man – accused of possessing cocaine, a scale, packaging materials and $140 when arrested in a McHenry home – was “a threat to the community and a flight risk” in denying his bond reduction.

Dylan Wetzel-Connor, 25, who appeared in court wearing jail-issued clothing with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Rick Behof, was arrested on Feb. 1 along with six others. He has been held in the McHenry County jail since.

Through his attorney, he asked Judge James Cowlin to reduce his bond to $60,000 from $128,500 bond. He would have needed to post $6,000 in order to be released.

Behof told Cowlin that Wetzel-Connor would live with family members and comply with all guidelines, including a curfew, if he were released from jail.

But Assistant State’s Attorney Fara Momen cited Wetzel-Connor’s criminal record in Wisconsin and his five open cases in Illinois and said his “bond is appropriate.”

In 2020, in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, Wetzel-Connor pleaded guilty to 2019 charges of burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and theft, according to the Wisconsin court records.

In his current case, Wetzel-Connor is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, as well as possession of the cocaine, two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting police officers and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the indictment.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond stemming from the Feb. 1 arrest and $28,500 related to other open cases in McHenry County. In order to be released, he must post $12,850, according to the jail log.

If convicted on the most serious charge, the Class 1 felony, he could face up to 15 years in prison. However, based on past convictions, he may be eligible for extended term sentencing, according to the indictment.

Also arrested at the house was Jeffrey Corbeil, 27, of McHenry; Dawn Castagne, 42, of McHenry; Raymond Schordie, 61, of Wonder Lake; and Shallay Zerin, 35, of McHenry. They each were charged with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Wetzel-Connor, 29, of Hebron, Dylan’s brother, also was arrested. He was charged with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as obstructing identification. At the time of his arrest, he also had a pending domestic battery case, according to court documents and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Strnad, 41, of Lindenhurst, who had an outstanding arrest warrant in McHenry County, was seen leaving the house as police entered and was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended.

Dylan Wetzel-Connor is due back in court July 6.