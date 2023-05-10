Follett, World Book organize Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway

McHenry-based Follett and Chicago-based World Book are partnering on a Teacher Appreciation Week giveaway for preschool through grade 12 teachers in the U.S. through May 12.

Two entrants will be randomly selected to receive a $2,000 American Express gift card to help fund their next vacation plus a $500 Follett Titlewave gift certificate to fill their travel bags with new books.

“Just one week a year to celebrate teachers is hardly sufficient. After all, they celebrate our students’ wins and teach them lessons through their mistakes every day of the school year,” Follett Content Solutions CEO Britten Follett said in a statement. “Often, these arduous schedules are at the expense of time spent with their own children and families.”

To be eligible, entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Friday. More information is available at bit.ly/FollettTeacherAppreciation.