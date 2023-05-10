Bond hearing set for Hebron man, 1 of 7 arrested at McHenry house

A Hebron man arrested in February with six others at a McHenry house is accused of possessing 7 grams of cocaine, packaging material, a scale, cutting agent and $140 in cash, McHenry County court records show.

The bond hearing for Dylan Wetzel-Connor, 25, of the 9600 block of Saint Albans Street, is set for Thursday.

He is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, as well as possession of the cocaine, two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting police officers and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the indictment.

“Source of bail should be determined in order to ensure that bail is sufficient to ensure the appearance by the defendant and to assure that illegally derived funds were not used for bail.” — Assistant State's Attorney Matthew Brodersen

If convicted on the most serious charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond stemming from the Feb. 1 arrest and $28,500 related to other open cases in McHenry County. In order to be released, he must post $12,850, according to the jail log.

Prosecutors are set to argue that there “is reasonable cause to believe that funds that might be deposited” for his pre-trial release may not come from legitimate, noncriminal activities, according to the motion filed by Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen.

“Source of bail should be determined in order to ensure that bail is sufficient to ensure the appearance by the defendant and to assure that illegally derived funds were not used for bail,” Brodersen said in the motion.

About 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and arrest warrant for Wetzel-Connor at a home in the 4000 block of William Street in McHenry after information led them to believe that he was inside, department spokesperson Emily Matusek said.

Wetzel-Connor was in the residence and arrested on charges related to several open cases, according to Matusek and court records.

While in the home, deputies saw drugs and drug paraphernalia, resulting in the request for a separate search warrant for the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeffrey Corbeil, 27, of McHenry, Dawn Castagne, 42, of McHenry, Raymond Schordie, 61, of Wonder Lake and Shallay Zerin, 35, of McHenry were arrested and charged with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and court records.

Austin Wetzel-Connor, 29, of Hebron, Dylan’s brother, also was in the home and arrested. He was charged with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing identification and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Austin Wetzel-Connor (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Austin Wetzel-Connor also had an existing open domestic battery case, Matusek said.

As deputies entered the home, Nicholas Strnad, 41, of Lindenhurst, who also had an outstanding warrant in McHenry County, was seen leaving the house, according to the sheriff’s office and court documents. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended