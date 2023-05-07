Woodstock hires new economic development manager

Woodstock hired Cathleen Tracy as its new economic development manager, who will serve as an “ambassador for the city’s business community,” the city announced in a news release.

Tracy, who started the job Jan. 23, also serves as a project manager for economic development efforts. She is focused on fostering a business-friendly environment and attracting new businesses to the city.

She will be paid $84,000, said Heather Arnold, the city’s marketing and communications manager.

She replaces Krista Coltrin, who left the position in October after seven years.

Tracy served as a business development analyst for the city of Geneva’s Economic Development Department for the past seven years.

She holds a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in social work from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Her background also includes organizing for regional nonprofits and agencies in rural southeast Ohio, as well as development and communication roles at Chicago-based nonprofits and universities.

“Cathleen’s background in business development and her ability to foster relationships will fit in perfectly with the city of Woodstock,” Economic Development Director Garrett Anderson said in a statement. “Cathleen brings with her innovative thinking, experience working to build a strong community and the desire to support our local industry while attracting new business.”