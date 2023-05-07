May 07, 2023
One person airlifted following crash south of Hebron that closed Rt. 47 for three hours

By Shaw Local News Network
One person was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a crash on Saturday, May 6, south of Hebron.

One person was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Saturday following a crash south of Hebron, according to reports.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, according to reports.

Route 47 between O’Brien and Price roads was closed from about 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the crash was investigated, according text alerts from the sheriff’s office. The airlifted person was a passenger in the Jeep, according to reports.

A condition for the passenger or drivers of the two vehicles or if citations were written in the crash were not immediately available.