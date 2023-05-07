One person airlifted following crash south of Hebron that closed Rt. 47 for three hours

One person was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville Saturday following a crash south of Hebron, according to reports.

The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, according to reports.

Route 47 between O’Brien and Price roads was closed from about 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as the crash was investigated, according text alerts from the sheriff’s office. The airlifted person was a passenger in the Jeep, according to reports.

A condition for the passenger or drivers of the two vehicles or if citations were written in the crash were not immediately available.