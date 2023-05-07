Flipping historic house in McHenry is labor of love for Spring Grove couple

From the street, it is not obvious that the home at 1903 Sunset Ave. in McHenry might be one of the oldest in town.

Once in the basement, seeing the fieldstone used to build its foundation shows the true age. The basement was also easy to see when Jason and Liz Reibel purchased the house in June.

“It was gutted when we bought it,” Jason said. They could see the entire inside of the house in one look with the floors and walls removed and everything taken down to the studs.

Jason thinks the oldest parts of the home date from the 1860s, a dozen years before the city was incorporated.

That’s based on a 1862 McHenry County plat map showing the home, but it may date from even earlier - perhaps 1861, according to information from the McHenry County Historical Society.

An addition came later, around 1900, according to the couple’s research. A modern garage was added in the 1970s or 1980s, making it look more updated from the street.

After buying the house, the Spring Grove couple could have torn down the house and started over instead of renovating the house to resell. They didn’t want to do that, Liz said.

“Anytime someone can pick up a home that has sat empty for years and rehab it, it beautifies the neighborhood.” — McHenry Community Development Director Ross Polerecky

“We take a lot of pride in what we are putting out there,” Liz said. “We want our product to be something that we would want to live in if we needed to.”

There were a few original details left inside after the home was gutted, including hand-hewn attic beams above the former living area. Now, that room is the front entry and the beams are exposed.

Double doors open onto a new front porch. With new dormers over the porch, the house looks less like the original foursquare style and more like a Craftsman house.

The couple took on “one heck of a project” by buying the house to flip it, Jason said. From what they have been told it had been vacant for 10 years or more.

McHenry Community Development Director Ross Polerecky said the house has been empty and a source of frustration for code enforcement for the 16 years he has worked for the city.

“It was not being maintained and not being lived in,” Polerecky said.

Jason often looks on Facebook for houses not listed with a real estate agent, which is where he found the Sunset Avenue home. The Reibels were able to purchase it for less than $100,000, he said, and he estimates they will put $200,000 into the renovation.

This is not the first time the couple has taken on a renovation project, but it might be the biggest in size and scale so far, they said.

Over the past six-or-so years, they have purchased old Victorian houses throughout McHenry County that were split into duplexes and triplexes, Liz said. They own 10 of them now.

Because the homes were in “disarrangement,” they were able to buy them at lower prices, fix up the apartments, and rent them out again at market rates, Jason said.

“We made them nicer. It is value-added,” he said.

Their first commercial property rehab was the building at 5613 Broadway Road in Richmond. The building now houses Wicked Woods and Goods, and a second-floor apartment is an Airbnb rental.

“They are really community-minded people,” Richmond Village President Toni Wardanian said. “They are doing (renovations) for the right reasons and not just to make money. They care about the community they are in.”

McHenry city officials are also happy to see the long-vacant house get some love, Polerecky said.

“Anytime someone can pick up a home that has sat empty for years and rehab it, it beautifies the neighborhood,” Polerecky said. “We like to see them occupied. It is good for the neighborhood.”