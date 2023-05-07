Band lineup announced for McHenry Bands, Brews & BBQ

The lineup for August’s Bands, Brews & BBQ, a fundraiser for the McHenry Area Rotary, has been released, along with an announcement of the music festival’s new name.

Formerly Blues, Brews & BBQ, the festival set for Aug. 18-20 at McHenry’s Petersen Park was renamed to attract a larger audience, organizers said.

“The change reflects our desire to appeal to a more diverse, inclusive audience,” said Diana Mark, lineup chairwoman for the event.

“Those who’ve been longtime fans should not fear that we’re ditching the blues. We’re not. … We aren’t straying far from our roots,” Mark said.

Festival gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, with musical performances set for 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Headlining opening night are blues artists John Todd and Jimmy Nick, followed by Cadillac Groove, performing a variety of southern rock, blues, funk, R&B and soul.

Saturday’s lineup, with the gates opening at 3:30 p.m., again begins with blues. Ivy Ford takes the stage at 4 p.m., followed by The Simple Remedy, billed as “classic Nashville sound mixed with Motown soul.” The evening’s final performance that night will be Too Fighters Chicago, a Foo Fighters tribute band.

On Sunday, the festival goes from noon to 6 p.m. The performers will be Wall of Denial, Kevin Purcell & the Nightburners and Two Beer Tommy.

Wall of Denial is a Chicago-based Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band, while Purcell’s swamp boogie blues licks are known by the fest’s diehard fans. Two Beer Tommy will bring a country rock conclusion to the musical weekend.

This year is the first time the festival will offer a full day of music on Sunday, sponsored by Ray Auto Group and Jeeps on the Run. A Jeep show is also planned for the event grounds.

“We’re excited to partner with our longtime friends at Jeeps on the Run to present all of the great music that fest-goers will enjoy at Bands, Brews & BBQ on Sunday,” said Ray Scarpelli Jr., owner of both Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ray Chevrolet of Fox Lake. “It’s going to be a great time.”

The entire fest is presented this year by the McHenry Outdoor Theater – Golden Age Cinemas, whose owner, Scott Dehn, has been a longtime supporter.

“The McHenry Area Rotary does a great job coordinating this festival for the community to enjoy — and to raise money for worthwhile causes,” Dehn said. “It’s something I’ve been impressed with for years, and I’m thrilled to take a lead role.”

Since its inception in 2012, the McHenry Area Rotary has provided nearly $300,000 in grants from monies raised at the festival. Recipients have included Feed My Starving Children, the McHenry FISH Food Pantry, Kids in Need of McHenry County, Youth and Family Services of McHenry County and Rotary Secret Santa.

For more information about the fest, visit www.mrbbb.com, find Bands, Brews & BBQ on Facebook or send an email to mchenryarearotary@gmail.com. Sponsorship details are available at mrbbb.com/sponsor.