Dole Mansion in Crystal Lake ends leases with 5 businesses, expands other offerings

The Dole Mansion has canceled leases with five residents as it looks ‘to do more’ – with the new Lou’s Lounge speakeasy, an expanded Sunday farmers market, a classic car show and more bands added to Thursday’s Music Under the Trees.
Among those who lost their spot at the historic Crystal Lake mansion are mind reader Joe Diamond, a massage therapy businesses and a photographer.
All decisions were focused on The Dole and the community it serves, board President Jay LeCoque said.
“For a long time people didn’t know what The Dole was,” LeCoque said. “We made a decision to do more. I don’t think we have ever been as solid in the community.”
The changes include ending a lease with massage therapist Alexis Johnson, 31, of Crystal Lake, whose business was based in a suite at the Dole since January 2020.
LeCoque said the decision was made to end her lease and two others who provide massages when it was learned that the state does not allow massage businesses to be offered in locations where alcohol is served.
While Johnson does not provide alcohol as part of her business, alcohol is served at many mansion events.
“I felt badly with what happened with some residents, but it is always about The Dole, taking care of The Dole,” LeCoque said.
Some lease cancelations also were made due to the decision to discontinue access to the mansion’s second and third floors because of wear and tear and safety concerns.
Loren Purcell, a psychic medium, who hosted paranormal tours of the mansion including the top two floors, chose to leave the mansion when she could no longer use those spaces, LeCoque said.
Johnson, who said she struggled to maintain her business through the COVID-19 pandemic, moved out of the mansion in February and has since relocated.
She said she learned through a text, in late October, two days before she was going to renew her lease that she was not going to be offered the option to stay.
She was told about the liquor license violation but feels her lease was not renewed because “there is a certain stigma around massage therapy.”
She was allowed to stay in place until February and has since found a new location at 820 E. Terra Cotta Ave. where she has plans to expand her business.
“I’m not mad at them,” Johnson said. “They have the greatest farmers market and really great events. I just wish I would have known sooner. (But) it turned out to be a really good thing.”
Diamond held his last performance at the historic mansion last Friday night, even though his May shows already had sold out.
He, too, said he was shocked when he received a text informing him that his lease would not be renewed.
The Woodstock native, who now lives in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, said he had been performing successfully at the mansion since 2015. The last show was his 333rd.
He has always “been caring and supportive of all other events” at the Dole, so Diamond was taken aback when he was informed through a text message that his yearly lease would not be renewed.
Though he recognizes The Dole could end his lease at anytime for any reason, Diamond said he thinks his lease ended because he had been accused of promoting himself at other Dole events, which he denies doing.
When asked this week, LeCoque said Diamond had promoted his shows at other events and was asked not to. He said it was against Dole’s policy and all residents had been told not to promote themselves at other’s events.
“If you are renting space at The Dole and having a private event, you don’t want someone else promoting their shows at your event,” LeCoque said. “In a nice way, it’s like somebody gatecrashing a wedding.”
Diamond currently does not have a permanent home for his show, but he has rescheduled his May events at the Tristan Crist Magic Theater in Lake Geneva.
He has other shows and private events booked throughout the year, as well as two special Halloween performances at the Woodstock Opera House.
Still, he said last week before his final show at The Dole, he is hurt over the way it is ending and “feeling like I am going through a break up.”
“I am extremely thankful for the time I had there and extremely blessed,” Diamond said. “I have little to no regrets. I didn’t need a crystal ball to see this was coming with other leases being terminated.”
LeCoque said some may be unhappy about the changes, and they would be in the minority. The Dole has “a very healthy resident base,” he said.
“They are thrilled to be at The Dole and love the new energy and enthusiasm that is coming out at the farmers market and Music Under the Trees,” LeCoque said.
There also have been many renovations at The Dole including painting the mansion’s exterior casing and woodwork, LeCoque said. They also have replaced old glass block windows with paned windows based on the original windows installed by Eliza Ringling when the mansion was the home of Crystal Lake Country Club allowing views of the lake.
Nancy Merkling, owner of Merkling Productions, leases a space at The Dole and produces the recurring juried art event the fourth Friday of each month.
She has leased a space at the mansion since 2018 and produced the art event with “the happiest and most energetic” production volunteers since 2011.
The show features high-end art from local and regional emerging artists, she said.
She said she is acquaintances with a couple of those whose leases have ended, including Diamond and Johnson, and she wishes them well and believes they will be successful where ever they go.
But, she said, The Dole also known as the Lakeside Legacy Foundation, the nonprofit arm that makes decisions about the mansion and its events, has one purpose and that is “to preserve the mansion.”
“I’m just really hopeful for the future of The Dole,” she said, adding the next art event is May 26.
Among the new features at the mansion is the new Lou’s Lounge, named for Ringling, who bought the mansion in the 1920s and turned it into the Crystal Lake Country Club in 1922.
The speakeasy was the spot for a Roaring 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve event this year and will be available to rent for private parties.
Money raised at the New Year’s Eve party was donated to Court-Appointed Special Advocates of McHenry County, or CASA of McHenry County, Merkling said.
The Sunday farmers market also is expanding to offer more vendors, entertainment and food choices, LeCoque said. The money raised at the market is donated to the Service League of Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian, who is not involved in leasing decisions, said as mayor and a citizen in the community who lives down the street from the mansion, he thinks, “The Dole has done a magnificent job of marketing itself and upgrading the facility in all respects.”
“In no time, in the last 40 years that I’ve been associated with The Dole, has it ever functioned as well and as brilliant as it is right now, and it’s just going to get better,” Haleblian said.
He also touted the success of the many events and spaces at the mansion including the new “beautiful” speakeasy, art show and the farmers market.
He also said he is excited that for the first time The Crystal Lake Concours, a judged car show expected to attract between 100 and 150 classic cars, is scheduled at The Dole.
He said the mansion is a positive in the community, but he also is aware people have moved on and maybe not by their own choice.
“All of them are good people,” he said.
As a businessman himself, he said, “when one door closes, another one opens.”
“So, if there was a reason for a program to be discontinued or someone’s lease is broken,” Haleblian said. “… I get it, I understand. In the most likelihood, everybody is better off going their separate ways and it can be a good thing.”