Crash knocks out power in downtown Crystal Lake

ComEd was working Thursday afternoon to restore power to 11 customers in downtown Crystal Lake after a semitruck collided with two poles earlier in the day.

The crash occurred after 12 p.m. in the area of Woodstock and Minnie streets. Both the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department and Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene.

Earlier in the day, as many as 93 customers were without power following the incident, according to ComEd’s online outage map.

The electric utility company did not have an estimated time that power would be restored for the remaining 11 customers, spokesman Marco Azucena said.

Calls to the Crystal Lake Police Department for further information on the crash were not immediately returned.