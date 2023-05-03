Cook County Sheriff’s deputy badge, AR-style rifle stolen from Marengo-area home

Two Poplar Grove men charged with residential burglary have been accused of stealing a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy badge, an AR-style rifle and $5,000 in cash in addition to three vehicles from a Marengo-area home, court records show.

A McHenry County grand jury handed down an indictment last week naming Scott T. Henrie, 34, of the 4500 block of Harris Drive, Poplar Grove, and Sean A. Fitzpatrick, 47, of the 500 block Bounty Drive Northeast, Poplar Grove.

Henrie pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, court records show. Fitzpatrick is scheduled for arraignment on May 23.

The indictment provides new details in the residential burglary Henrie and Fitzpatrick are accused of committing on March 28 in the 19000 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road.

The pair, who were arrested April 3, initially were charged with residential burglary, theft of property worth $100,000 to $500,000, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of three or more stolen vehicles within a year.

All of these charges are Class 1 felonies that carry a sentencing range of up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The indictment additionally charges both men with possession of a stolen firearm. Fitzpatrick also was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

The men are accused of stealing a white 2022 Lexus LS500 sedan, a silver Ford F250 pickup truck, a 2018 John Deere Gator TS 4x2, a Rock River Arms AR-style rifle, a 2003 Imperial Trailer Corporation flatbed double-axle trailer, washing and drying machines, two flatscreen TVs, $5,000 in cash, jewelry and the sheriff’s deputy badge, according to the indictment.

Attempts to reach the men’s attorneys on Wednesday were not successful.

Henrie remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Wednesday in lieu of a $70,000 bond, of which he needs to post $7,000 to be released.

Fitzpatrick was released from the McHenry County Jail after posting 10% of his $30,000 bond.