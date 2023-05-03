1 of 3 charged with possessing drugs at 2 Woodstock hotels pleads guilty, sentenced to 7 years in prison

A 52-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after admitting he possessed fentanyl found among other drugs in March at two Woodstock hotels, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

David W. Stodolny pleaded guilty to possessing 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

In exchange for his plea, additional charges – possessing and possessing with the intent to deliver 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, more than 200 grams of psilocybin, more than 5,000 grams of marijuana as well as possessing fentanyl and calculated criminal drug conspiracy – were dismissed, court records show.

“Approximately 45 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl contained in multiple baggies were recovered from Stodolny’s person.” — Prosecutors in a motion requesting source of bail funds be required

Stodolny will be on mandatory supervised release for one year and six month upon his release from prison. He is required to serve 50% of his sentence and will receive credit of 45 days spent in the county jail since his arrest, according to McHenry County Judge James Cowlin’s sentencing order.

Fines of $2,290 were imposed, but waived the judge.

Stodolny was charged along with Matt H. Jones, 45, of Lakemoor after McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Task Force officers searched a room at Super 8 motel and found about $3,200 in cash that had been thrown out a window, a cocaine prep station with multiple baggies, rubber bands, a scale and cocaine residue, according to a motion filed by prosecutors.

A room at the Quality Inn and Suites in Woodstock was then searched where officers found more drugs and paraphernalia, according to the motion. Between both rooms, more than 5,000 grams of “various” marijuana items were recovered as well as more than 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Stodolny’s case was adjudicated quicker than most cases, however, prosecutors declined to say why. Stodolny’s attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

Jones, whose case still is pending, is due in court for status May 26. A third person, younger than 18, also is charged in connection with this case, according to the indictment.